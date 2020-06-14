Previous
Almost Ready by grizzlyadventures
Almost Ready

Our blackcurrant Bush is beginning to get darker fruits. Hopefully in a few weeks we'll be able to make jam
Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
