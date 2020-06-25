Previous
Hybrid by grizzlyadventures
Hybrid

We walked up to the local country park to see the ducks. This hybrid mallard was swimming along on his own.
I tried to give him a vintage feel
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
