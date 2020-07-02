Sign up
84 / 365
Little Owl
I've been going to look for this owl every day since finding out it lives in a nearby graveyard. Although I've seen it before, today was the first time it let me get a photo
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
0
0
Grizzly Adventures
@grizzlyadventures
84
photos
3
followers
2
following
23% complete
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LZ40
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
owl
,
little owl
