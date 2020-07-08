Previous
Goldfinch by grizzlyadventures
90 / 365

Goldfinch

We've stayed home again today but I managed to spot this beauty on next doors summerhouse
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
24% complete

