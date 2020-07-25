Previous
Lasiocampa quercus by grizzlyadventures
107 / 365

Lasiocampa quercus

Dad spotted this really cool, hairy caterpillar while we were walking in the Peak District. We used the Seek app to identify it and it's a Lasiocampa quercus, commonly known as the Oak Eggar Moth caterpillar.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
