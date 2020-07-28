Previous
Meadow Brown by grizzlyadventures
Meadow Brown

A meadow brown butterfly that I spotted on the way to the park. It stayed nice and still for me to take a photo, until my sister scared it away.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
