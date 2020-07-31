Previous
Meadow Pipit by grizzlyadventures
113 / 365

Meadow Pipit

We spotted lots of meadow pipits on the trail up to Kinder Scout. This one stood nicely while I took a photo
31st July 2020

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
