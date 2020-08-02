Previous
Weathervane by grizzlyadventures
Weathervane

Dad pointed out this horse weathervane while we were walking today. I really liked the silhouette it created against the fluffy white clouds and blue sky.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
