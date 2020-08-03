Previous
Getting cosy in a blanket by grizzlyadventures
116 / 365

Getting cosy in a blanket

We came across these pretty Indian Blanket flowers while we were walking in Harley. When I went to get a photo, a couple of bees flew in to collect nectar
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
Photo Details

