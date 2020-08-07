Previous
Sweet William by grizzlyadventures
Sweet William

I found these flowers while walking around the gardens at Brodsworth Hall. My Seek app said they are called Sweet-William
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
