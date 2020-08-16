Previous
Micro-battle by grizzlyadventures
129 / 365

Micro-battle

We spent a long time playing Risk before bed so before packing it away, I decided to set up a miniature battle on the table
Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
