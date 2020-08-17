Previous
Light at the End of the Tunnel by grizzlyadventures
Light at the End of the Tunnel

We went for a walk around Kiveton Waters and found a secret stream with this tunnel feeding it.
17th August 2020

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
