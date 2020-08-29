Previous
Next
Reflection by grizzlyadventures
142 / 365

Reflection

Dada is off work for a full weekend, which never happens, so we drove up to Galloway Forest. We found this Loch hidden in Kirroughtree just as the sun was ready to set so the reflections of the trees and sky were really clear
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise