Reflection
Dada is off work for a full weekend, which never happens, so we drove up to Galloway Forest. We found this Loch hidden in Kirroughtree just as the sun was ready to set so the reflections of the trees and sky were really clear
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Grizzly Adventures
@grizzlyadventures
Tags
sky
reflection
water
trees
reflect
loch
galloway forest
