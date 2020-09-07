Previous
A Fine Pair by grizzlyadventures
151 / 365

A Fine Pair

For NOT Back to School day, I went for a long walk with mama. We walked through a field with loads of deer, and I managed to capture this couple strolling across the field.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
