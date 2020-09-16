Sign up
160 / 365
Hi Mr Magpie, how's your wife today?
Mr Magpie came to visit my new bird table today. My big sister told me I should always ask a lone magpie how his wife is, so I don't get his bad luck.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Grizzly Adventures
@grizzlyadventures
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LZ40
Taken
16th September 2020 11:00am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
magpie
