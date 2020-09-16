Previous
Hi Mr Magpie, how's your wife today? by grizzlyadventures
Hi Mr Magpie, how's your wife today?

Mr Magpie came to visit my new bird table today. My big sister told me I should always ask a lone magpie how his wife is, so I don't get his bad luck.
