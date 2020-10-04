Previous
Broom Moth by grizzlyadventures
178 / 365

Broom Moth

Walking in the Peak District, I spotted a caterpillar I had never seen before. The Seek app said it is a Broom Moth caterpillar. It enjoyed posing for the camera
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
