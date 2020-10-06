Sign up
Looking Back Over my Shoulder
Dada had a day off work so we went to the farm. There were so many cute animals, including this sweet little goat kid
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Grizzly Adventures
@grizzlyadventures
365
DMC-LZ40
Taken
6th October 2020 11:26am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
farm
,
goat
,
farm animals
,
baby animals
