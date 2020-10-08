Sign up
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Pigeon on a Pole
We took the dogs for a quick walk to the graveyard hoping to see the resident little owls. They were hiding but we did see this well-fed pigeon sat on top of a pole
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Grizzly Adventures
@grizzlyadventures
182
photos
3
followers
2
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LZ40
Taken
8th October 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
pigeon
365 Project
