Keeping Watch by grizzlyadventures
185 / 365

Keeping Watch

Thanos the Greylag goose standing at the edge of the water, watching all the ducks swimming.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
