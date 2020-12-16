Previous
Feel the Heat by grizzlyadventures
251 / 365

Feel the Heat

Dada lit the log burner this evening. Nothing beats cosy nights in front of the fire.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
