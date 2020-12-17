Previous
Strut your stuff by grizzlyadventures
252 / 365

Strut your stuff

We had to go to the shops today and there are usually lots of starlings around. While we sat eating lunch, this one decided to strut around in front of us
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
