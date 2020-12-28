Previous
And the nut looked good by grizzlyadventures
And the nut looked good

We went for a walk around some woodlands and came across a squirrel sculpture, holding a nut. It reminded me of the little brown mouse from "The Gruffalo"
Grizzly Adventures

