Spindles by grizzlyadventures
280 / 365

Spindles

Dada has been busy in the house again, replacing the spindles on the staircase. I like the patterns in the pine
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
76% complete

