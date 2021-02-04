Previous
Wool Spaghetti by grizzlyadventures
301 / 365

Wool Spaghetti

Mama put her wool and loom down while she was doing other jobs. I really like that it looked like a plate of spaghetti
Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
