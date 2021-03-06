Previous
Lungwort by grizzlyadventures
331 / 365

Lungwort

While we were out walking along the Trans Pennine Trail, I decided to look for different wildflowers. I've never seen lungwort before
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Grizzly Adventures

@grizzlyadventures
