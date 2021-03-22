Sign up
347 / 365
Scared
I've been watching this house sparrow with dada for the past few days. It is too scared to come down from the bush to eat some suet pellets, watching as all its friends eat
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Grizzly Adventures
@grizzlyadventures
347
photos
3
followers
0
following
95% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd March 2021 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
scared
,
sparrow
,
house sparrow
