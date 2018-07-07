Previous
Nisutlin Bay Bridge
Nisutlin Bay Bridge

Spanning Teslin Lake, Yukon, this bridge is the longest on the Alaskan Highway, and a thrill to cross on motorcycle.
Aaron

