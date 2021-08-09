Previous
Next
Morning Latte by grizzlysghost
28 / 365

Morning Latte

I: ICM (Intentional Camera Movement)

My morning Latte, before the caffeine kicks in :)

Details: Closed my aperture and reduced the ISO to 100 so I could get a long shutter speed, positioned my camera above my coffee, tripped the shutter, and turned the camera in a circle, trying to keep it steady enough for the cup to remain centered.

Garnering inspiration from the August Alphabet words of the month found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45388/*august-words-of-the-month*
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Aaron

ace
@grizzlysghost
An old 365 interview of mine if you'd like to know a bit more about me ;) Born in San Francisco, raised in NW...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Nicely done!
August 9th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool abstract looking shot.
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise