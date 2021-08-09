Sign up
28 / 365
Morning Latte
I: ICM (Intentional Camera Movement)
My morning Latte, before the caffeine kicks in :)
Details: Closed my aperture and reduced the ISO to 100 so I could get a long shutter speed, positioned my camera above my coffee, tripped the shutter, and turned the camera in a circle, trying to keep it steady enough for the cup to remain centered.
Garnering inspiration from the August Alphabet words of the month found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45388/*august-words-of-the-month*
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Aaron
ace
@grizzlysghost
Born in San Francisco, raised in NW...
2609
photos
191
followers
130
following
Tags
coffee
,
abstract
,
icm
,
aug21words
Sharon Lee
ace
Nicely done!
August 9th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool abstract looking shot.
August 9th, 2021
