I: ICM (Intentional Camera Movement)My morning Latte, before the caffeine kicks in :)Details: Closed my aperture and reduced the ISO to 100 so I could get a long shutter speed, positioned my camera above my coffee, tripped the shutter, and turned the camera in a circle, trying to keep it steady enough for the cup to remain centered.Garnering inspiration from the August Alphabet words of the month found here: