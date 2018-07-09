Bike Pano

Almost 3 years ago to the day, I took a motorcycle trip with some friends to Alaska, a little more than 5,000 miles round trip. We were on the road for almost 3 weeks, and it rained nearly every day; some days just a little, some days quite a lot.

All told, it was a "trip of a lifetime" for me; a bit rigorous but well worth it!

I wasn't very active on 365 at the time, and quite frankly was too burned out to process the images; but now I have the time and (hopefully) the fortitude to do it now, so will occassionally be posting random images from the trip into this album.

My bike (Roxanne) is the green/beige Indian Chief left of center. :)