Bike Pano by grizzlysghost
Photo 788

Bike Pano

Almost 3 years ago to the day, I took a motorcycle trip with some friends to Alaska, a little more than 5,000 miles round trip. We were on the road for almost 3 weeks, and it rained nearly every day; some days just a little, some days quite a lot.
All told, it was a "trip of a lifetime" for me; a bit rigorous but well worth it!
I wasn't very active on 365 at the time, and quite frankly was too burned out to process the images; but now I have the time and (hopefully) the fortitude to do it now, so will occassionally be posting random images from the trip into this album.
My bike (Roxanne) is the green/beige Indian Chief left of center. :)
9th July 2018

Aaron

ace
@grizzlysghost
An old 365 interview of mine if you'd like to know a bit more about me ;) Born in San Francisco, raised in NW...
