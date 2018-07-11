Previous
Portage Glacier Whittier by grizzlysghost
Portage Glacier Whittier

Portage Glacier sits above Portage Lake, about 6 miles from Whittier, Alaska.

The only land access to Whittier is through the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel, which is the second longest tunnel, and the longest dual use (trains and vehicles) tunnel in North America (4.1km long).
11th July 2018

Aaron

@grizzlysghost
