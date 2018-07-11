Sign up
Photo 782
Portage Glacier Whittier
Portage Glacier sits above Portage Lake, about 6 miles from Whittier, Alaska.
The only land access to Whittier is through the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel, which is the second longest tunnel, and the longest dual use (trains and vehicles) tunnel in North America (4.1km long).
11th July 2018
11th Jul 18
Aaron
ace
@grizzlysghost
An old 365 interview of mine if you'd like to know a bit more about me ;) Born in San Francisco, raised in NW...
2602
photos
191
followers
130
following
214% complete
Views
1
Misc Wanderings
E-PL5
11th July 2018 5:34pm
alaska
glacier
whittier
alcan
