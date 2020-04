Acquaintance

Hello! My name is Hope, I am twenty one years old. And this is the first photo in project 365. I live in Russia in a small town. Photography is my hobby, which I have been fond of for four years. I am a student, my future profession is the organizer of the holidays. I am glad to meet and communicate with creative people. And I want to meet you. I will be glad to any of your message! See you online :)