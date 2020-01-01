Previous
Next
Ivy by grxcehewetson
1 / 365

Ivy

The phrase 'turning over a new leaf' comes to my mind when I look at this photo, which is rather apt for the 1st January.
Happy New Year!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

G H

@grxcehewetson
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise