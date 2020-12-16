Previous
Streaked sunset by grxcehewetson
2 / 365

Streaked sunset

I've always been baffled by the speed at which the sun sets during the winter. I was lucky enough to catch this view during a train journey. It seemed as if only a few moments later it had already gotten darker!
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

@grxcehewetson
