Streaked sunset
I've always been baffled by the speed at which the sun sets during the winter. I was lucky enough to catch this view during a train journey. It seemed as if only a few moments later it had already gotten darker!
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A202F
Taken
21st January 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#sunset
,
#trainview
