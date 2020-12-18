Previous
Into the Light by grxcehewetson
4 / 365

Into the Light

As part of trying to notice the details in my daily surroundings, I've been paying closer attention to patterns in fabrics. Here I decided to take advantage of the leading lines converging towards a light source, which remind me of sun beams.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

G H

@grxcehewetson
1% complete

