Winter lanterns

After seeing these plants in all their glory earlier in the year, I have been fascinated as to their changes during the winter. As the outer casing degrades, it leaves a skeleton around a small spherical fruit. This has started to happen here, when they were photographed on an icy day. I tried to present the cold, almost bleak winter feeling through the blue hue.

To me, these lanterns remind me of hot air balloons, which makes me feel contrastingly hopeful.