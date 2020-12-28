Previous
Monopoly by grxcehewetson
Monopoly

Consider this my entrance into exploring perspective and scale more in depth. In hindsight, I would have like to have put a small figure in the driver's seat, to make it more engaging.
grxcehewetson
