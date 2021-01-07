Previous
Feeling blue by grxcehewetson
24 / 365

Feeling blue

In an attempt to explore colour, I scouted around my house to find this assortment of blue and silver items. I'm generally pleased with the professional black background, except for the lin in the bottom right corner.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

@grxcehewetson
An IB student and beginner photographer
