Feeling blue
In an attempt to explore colour, I scouted around my house to find this assortment of blue and silver items. I'm generally pleased with the professional black background, except for the lin in the bottom right corner.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
G H
@grxcehewetson
An IB student and beginner photographer
Views
4
365
SM-A202F
19th December 2020 7:28pm
#blue
,
#silver
