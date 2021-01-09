Previous
First Snow by grxcehewetson
26 / 365

First Snow

Whilst not the white Christmas I'd hoped for, I was able to gage my dog's reaction to snow for the first time (he wasn't impressed).
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

G H

@grxcehewetson
An IB student and beginner photographer
