Bark Pattern by grxcehewetson
96 / 365

Bark Pattern

I was fascinated by the shape of the bark on this tree.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

G H

@grxcehewetson
An IB student and beginner photographer
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

