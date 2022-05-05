Previous
Along my morning walking route by gsw365
4 / 365

Along my morning walking route

This is a cool concept. Russia's superpower aggression of a sovereign state is unforgivable. Like any news story, people will soon tire of the news and look to other things. That just can't happen here when people are being killed daily.
Grant S Wilson

