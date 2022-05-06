Previous
The Meaning of Life by gsw365
The Meaning of Life

I've travelled 60 odd years searching for this spot that displays the absolute, definitive, universal meaning of life. The tourist brochure says it's been "Under Construction" since the beginning of time.
GSW

@gsw365
