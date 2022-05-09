Previous
The Ministik fireplace today by gsw365
8 / 365

The Ministik fireplace today

I made way here through the bush today and it's a route I can heartily not recommend. Live and learn. An inscription on one of the fireplace rocks says 1917 and this is all that remains of a home that used to be on an island in this bird sanctuary.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

