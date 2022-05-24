Previous
The last thing you see before "Mr. Hockey" takes another two minute elbowing penalty by gsw365
23 / 365

The last thing you see before "Mr. Hockey" takes another two minute elbowing penalty

This statue is outside of Saskatchewan Place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Gordie Howe, "Mr. Hockey" was originally from Saskatoon.
