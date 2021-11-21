Previous
Next
Robin with bright leaves by gunasara
10 / 365

Robin with bright leaves

Set the tripod up for this one... maybe needed to more patient and wait for the light to be on the subject... manual focus lens... made sure I was focused on the bird feeder... hmm... next time i'll try to focus on the bird... learning... learning
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Gunasara

@gunasara
I'm a complete beginner with photography. I am using an Olympus e400 which I got for my son for his photography classes at school, years...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise