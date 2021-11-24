Previous
Next
Coming in to land... by gunasara
13 / 365

Coming in to land...

Getting more of a hang of manual focus (take a set, adjust, take another set). Now I'm wondering if the lens has aperture control at all. I don't think so....
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Gunasara

@gunasara
I'm a complete beginner with photography. I am using an Olympus e400 which I got for my son for his photography classes at school, years...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise