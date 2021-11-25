Previous
The beginning of change... by gunasara
14 / 365

The beginning of change...

300 or more homes will be here... a peaceful field behind my house... we played here as children... all things change...
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Gunasara

@gunasara
I'm a complete beginner with photography. I am using an Olympus e400 which I got for my son for his photography classes at school, years...
3% complete

