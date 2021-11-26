Previous
Shooting at night by gunasara
15 / 365

Shooting at night

Out without a tripod... testing what settings work... laying the camera on a wall...this!
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Gunasara

I'm a complete beginner with photography. I am using an Olympus e400 which I got for my son for his photography classes at school, years...
