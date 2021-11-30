Previous
Going with the glitch tonight by gunasara
19 / 365

Going with the glitch tonight

My son insited this was the most interesting shot. Even though I did get some that were quite well exposed. Night walking. There will be more....
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Gunasara

Gunasara
I'm a complete beginner with photography. I am using an Olympus e400 which I got for my son for his photography classes at school, years...
5% complete

