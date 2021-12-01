Previous
Dignity... by gunasara
20 / 365

Dignity...

This Kestrel owned the path today. Fortunately I got one shot in focus.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Gunasara

@gunasara
I'm a complete beginner with photography. I am using an Olympus e400 which I got for my son for his photography classes at school, years...
5% complete

