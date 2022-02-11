Previous
Missed! Supposed to be the Plough
92 / 365

Missed! Supposed to be the Plough

Experimenting with a star tracker... 1 minute exposure...lots of stars... just not the ones I thought I was pointing at.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Gunasara

I'm learning loads by doing a pic a day. I was pretty much a complete beginner in October/November 2021. I started with an Olympus E400...
